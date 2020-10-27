Inslee encourages masks in private social settings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee said he is proud of Washingtonians for helping stop the spread of COVID-19 but encouraged them to do even more.

“We’re masking up, we’re social distancing. As a result we’re having relative success, and we feel the pain of other states that have so much more activity than we do,” he said during a Tuesday press conference.

Inslee said 45 states have more infection rates than Washington.

“We have saved thousands of lives in Washington already. We have the ability to save even more lives even before the vaccine,” Inslee said.

“We’ve turned the dial significantly…but we need to keep being careful, keep wearing masks, limit our interactions with others.”

He encouraged people to wear masks in private social settings in addition to wearing them in public.

It was announced on Monday that nine Clark County school districts are moving forward with bringing small groups of kindergarten students back to school in the next few weeks.

The school districts are: Vancouver, Washougal, Ridgefield, La Center, Hockinson, Green Mountain, Evergreen, Camas, and Battle Ground.

Last week, Washington state passed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Inslee also announced new restrictions for college campuses last week.