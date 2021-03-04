Inslee to hold press conference on continued COVID response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is holding a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Inslee will discuss the state’s ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. He will be joined by several officials, including Secretary of the Department of Health Umair Shah, Deputy Secretary for COVID response at the DOH Lacy Fehrenbach, Assistant Secretary of the DOH Michele Roberts and Nick Streuli, the executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

KOIN 6 News will livestream the press conference at 2:30 p.m. and will update this story with any new information.

A week ago, Inslee discussed how all Washington regions have been holding steady with their COVID-19 infection rates.

Inslee said a decline in COVID-19 infection rates in recent weeks led him to place a pause on a region’s ability to slide back into Phase 1. He said state leaders will continue working with experts on how to continue moving forward in the next few weeks based on the latest scientific information.

Washington’s average daily case numbers have come down from 3,000 just a couple of months ago to under 1,000 today, Inslee said. He thanked residents for “wearing masks and being safe” to bring numbers down.

Inslee’s overall tone was one of hope but he warned residents to remain cautious now that “we’re so close to victory.”