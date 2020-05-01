Inslee to lay out further details on stay-at-home extension

Washington is currently averaging less than 5,000 tests a day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is set to announce more details about the extension of the stay-at-home order in a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the week, Governor Inlsee announced the “stay home” order wouldn’t be lifted next week like originally planned — but he didn’t say how much longer it will go.

He said we need to see more progress in several areas, including reducing the daily number of new coronavrius cases and deaths. The biggest thing holding us back, he says, is a lack of testing.

Right now, Washington is averaging less than 5,000 tests a day, but the state wants to be doing more than 22,000 a day. The federal government has said those resources would be coming in the next week or two.

A Washington state health officer says once testing increases they’ll have a better sense of the true progress the state is making. So while Inslee is already talking about some outdoor activities, construction and surgeries resuming, we’re anticipating learning more details about a phased-in approach for reopening Washington.

We know it will remain focused on safety and slowing the spread.

At Friday’s press conference, the governor will be joined by John Wiesman, secretary of Washington State Department of Health and Vice Admiral Dr. Raquel Bono, director of Washington state COVID-19 health care response. The conference will begin at 2:30 p.m.

