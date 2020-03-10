Inslee to unveil new coronavirus directive, policies

The governor is scheduled to make the announcement at 9 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will be holding a press conference to give an update on the growing coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Tuesday morning, Governor Inslee is expected to make an announcement and unveil new policies that will support workers and businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

He will also announce a directive for long term care facilities in the state.

Earlier this month, Governor Inslee declared a state of emergency in response to the growth of the coronavirus. Washington state currently has the most cases of the virus in the United States with 162 and 22 deaths, many of whom are affected are vulnerable populations and nursing homes.

Governor Inslee says they are looking at ways to help protect the vulnerable.

The commissioner of the Washington Employment Security Department and the secretary of the Department of Social and Health services will be joining Inslee to talk about COVID-19.

