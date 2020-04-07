Inslee talks economic relief for Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee talked about economic recovery during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I’ll be blunt about this – what we’re going to talk bout today is just the start of what we need to do. we have a long economic recovery ahead of us,” he said.

Inslee announced a new grant program available in the state and then spoke about helping get federal assistance for small businesses, non profits, independent contractors and those who are self employed.

Inslee, local nonprofits launch statewide food relief fund

Inslee was joined by Lisa Brown, director of Commerce and Colleen McAleer, executive director of the Clallam County Economic Development Council.

The conference comes the same day that Inslee announced the launch of the WA Food Fund, a statewide food relief program for those affected by the pandemic.

