Inslee to visit Vancouver food bank, vaccination site on Friday

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will travel to Vancouver on Friday where he’ll discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inslee’s first stop will be at the Clark County Food Bank at 12:40 p.m. where he’s expected to talk about the pandemic’s impact on food insecurity in Washington and meet with participants of Career Connect Washington.

Inslee will then tour a Washington State Labor Council vaccination site, followed by a “Take It Outside” press conference at the Grant House on Officers Row where he’ll be joined by state and federal parks partners.

On Thursday, Inslee warned of increasing COVID cases in Washington as hospitals are again filling with patients and encouraged residents to get vaccinated. He said half of COVID hospitalizations are people under the age of 50.