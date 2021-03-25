Gov. Inslee to talk schools, COVID-19 response in press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will brief the media about the state’s continued COVID-19 response on Thursday afternoon.

Along with the state’s overall coronavirus response, Gov. Inslee is expected to discuss schools in Thursday’s press conference. He will be joined by Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID-19 response at the Department of Health and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs at the Office of the Governor.

The press conference is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will provide updates as new information is available.

In his press conference last Thursday, Inslee announced he is extending the eviction moratorium in Washington state through June 30.

Washington’s next tier of vaccine eligibility starts March 31. That includes people 60-65, 16+ with two or more comorbidities, people living in congregate settings (prison, group homes) and workers, homeless, restaurant, food service workers and construction workers.