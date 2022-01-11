Inslee to deliver Washington State of the State

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the Washington state legislative session now underway, Gov. Jay Inslee will deliver his State of the State Address Tuesday afternoon.

The in-person event in Olympia will give Inslee a chance to lay out his legislative priorities. There will only be a relative few people in the room, which is closed to the public over COVID concerns.

Inslee will begin his remarks at noon and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

Last week Inslee said he wants lawmakers to pass legislation making it a gross misdemeanor for elected officials and candidates to spread lies about election results.

The Democratic governor spoke forcefully against what he called “a continuing coup” on the one-year anniversary of both the Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C., and a protest where demonstrators breached the gate of the governor’s residence in Olympia.

In mid-December, Inslee proposed a plan to offer rebates for new and used electric vehicles, on top of the sales tax exemption that currently exists for such vehicles in the state, part of his overall climate plan.