Inslee to discuss WA’s ongoing COVID-19 response

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee at a press conference outside the Executive Residence in Olympia, April 15, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is set to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Inslee will be holding a press conference on Thursday afternoon. He will be joined by several people, including Dr. Dave Carlson, the chief physician officer of MultiCare in Pierce County, Dr. Dan Getz, the chief medical officer at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, Lacy Fehrenbach, the deputy director of the Department of Health and Nick Streuli, the executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

The press conference is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will provide updates when new information is available.

On the day Washington opened their vaccine availability to anyone 16-and-over last week, Inslee warned about an increase in COVID cases in the state.

“There’s strong evidence of a 4th wave potentially developing in the state of Washington,” he said during a press briefing held outside of his residence.

“We have to prevent it from happening,” he said. He encouraged people to go outside when doing social and recreational activities to help stop the spread.