Investigation underway after Creekside Cafe vandalism

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Longview are currently investigating vandalism at Creekside Cafe.

The owners found their store window bashed in earlier this week and posted the damage on their Facebook page. They believe it was due to their decision to keep the business open despite the governor’s orders to stay closed.

“When the governor issued an order for businesses to stay closed, we came together and made a decision that we had to open our doors or we weren’t going to make it — and that’s the honest truth,” owner Austin Rowley told KOIN 6.

The owners say they got mixed reactions from customers over their choice to open their doors, but are disappointed that someone took it so far as to break their window.