PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kelso police say that the results of an investigation into a triple death on Friday determined that the cause was a murder-suicide.
A retired couple, Mark Beam, 75, and his 74-year-old wife, Candice Beam were found inside their home off North 7th Avenue along with their 29-year-old grandson, Isaac Beam.
Investigators say Issac Beam shot and killed both his grandparents before turning the gun on himself.
Officers discovered the deaths while responding to a domestic violence complaint, according to police. Authorities say they received the complaint involving a gun around noon and arrived to find the victims dead at the scene.
A neighbor told KOIN 6 News that Mark and Candice had recently taken in their grandson.
“Everything I’ve heard has been really good about them,” said Bruce Johnson, who lives a street away. “They’ve kept the house up nice, you know, they’re just a nice quiet neighborhood couple and apparently they were trying to help their grandson and it went wrong.”