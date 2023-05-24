Officers discovered three people dead Friday afternoon in Kelso, Wash., according to police. May 19, 2023. (KOIN)

Officals say that Issac Beam shot and killed both his grandparents before turning the gun on himself.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kelso police say that the results of an investigation into a triple death on Friday determined that the cause was a murder-suicide.

A retired couple, Mark Beam, 75, and his 74-year-old wife, Candice Beam were found inside their home off North 7th Avenue along with their 29-year-old grandson, Isaac Beam.

Investigators say Issac Beam shot and killed both his grandparents before turning the gun on himself.

Officers discovered the deaths while responding to a domestic violence complaint, according to police. Authorities say they received the complaint involving a gun around noon and arrived to find the victims dead at the scene.

A neighbor told KOIN 6 News that Mark and Candice had recently taken in their grandson.

“Everything I’ve heard has been really good about them,” said Bruce Johnson, who lives a street away. “They’ve kept the house up nice, you know, they’re just a nice quiet neighborhood couple and apparently they were trying to help their grandson and it went wrong.”