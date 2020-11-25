Investigators release video, details in Kevin Peterson Jr shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New video relating to the officer-involved shooting of Kevin Peterson Jr in Clark County was released on Wednesday.

Deputies shot and killed Peterson, 21, on Oct. 29 near the U.S. Bank on NE Highway 99 in Hazel Dell. An independent team is investigating.

The new video was “compiled by using surveillance video from businesses in the area, drone video, dispatch audio recordings, and information obtained from interviews with the involved deputies and numerous witnesses. The video also identifies the locations of evidence and points where certain actions occurred, based on the scene processing and witness interviews,” the city of Battle Ground said in a news release.

WARNING: The video is graphic but available for viewing here.

Wednesday’s update stated that the case file will now be forwarded to the prosecuting attorney for review. The case will be reviewed by the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation

Officers with the regional drug task force were investigating Peterson for conspiracy to deliver controlled substances, according to court documents. Peterson was reportedly in contact with a confidential informant who tipped off authorities about Peterson’s plans to sell the informant 50 Xanax pills. The sale was set to take place at about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Quality Inn at 7001 NE Highway 99, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the scene of the shooting on Oct. 29, 2020. (KOIN)

Detectives in unmarked cars activated their emergency lights and attempted to stop Peterson when he pulled into the Quality Inn parking lot, according to investigators, who added the detectives were wearing “tactical vests bearing law enforcement identification.”

Peterson fled on foot, detectives ordered him to stop, but he continued and dropped a handgun, according to SWIRT investigators. Detectives allegedly ordered him not to pick up the gun, but Peterson did and continued to run. Detectives did not pursue further, but advised other units by radio that Peterson was armed, investigators said.

As Peterson crossed the U.S. Bank property, deputies allegedly arrived and ordered him to stop. One deputy said Peterson pulled a handgun out of his sweatshirt pocket. The deputy said he ordered Peterson to drop the gun, but the other man kept walking. The deputy said he fired at Peterson as the man continued toward incoming units, according to investigators.

Another deputy said Peterson pointed the gun at him “while running northbound,” prompting him to fire at Peterson. Video from the bank showed Peterson fall, then sit up and point the gun, according to investigators.

Deputies again fired at Peterson and gave commands to drop the gun, according to the SWIRT report. Peterson “eventually set the handgun down,” but continued to “make some movements,” investigators said. Deputies allegedly called for more units to approach Peterson with a shield due to him having a handgun within reach.

About five minutes after shots were fired, deputies rendered first aid to Peterson, according to the SWIRT report.

Peterson was in possession of a Glock model 23 handgun that had one round chambered and one round missing from the magazine, according to investigators. At this time, detectives do not have evidence that Peterson fired the gun while in the U.S. Bank lot, according to the SWIRT report.