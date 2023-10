PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You may have heard murmurs that an In-N-Out may be coming to Ridgefield, but those rumors are just that: rumors.

KOIN 6 looked into whether the popular West Coast burger joint had any plans to open a new location, but Ridgefield City Manager Steve Stuart shared some disappointing news.

“There have been no applications submitted for an In-N-Out, or any structure that looks like one,” he said.

But if that changes, KOIN 6 will be sure to let you know.