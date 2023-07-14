PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two months after a landslide knocked out part of the Spirit Lake Highway on Mount St. Helens, those rescued from the other side of the road retrieved their cars on Friday.

There’s still a lot of work to do before everyone can access the Johnston Ridge Observatory again, but the car owners say getting their cars back happened sooner than they expected.

Aside from some dust and droppings – everything was intact. But for owners like Roger Freeborn, real relief didn’t set in until their cars actually started.

“I can feel relief just going through my body,” he said. “I’ve had all these scenarios running through my head…it fired right up.”

After two months of waiting, these drivers can enjoy their summers again.

“I was driving the family crap car for a while and having to ask for rides for stuff,” said Robert Cornejo-Garcia, who was the first to see the landslide when it happened.

He said he had to slam on his brakes just a few yards away to avoid hitting it.

“I come around the last corner and that’s when I see the trees snapping like pencils,” Cornejo-Garcia said. “You don’t believe it, man. I mean, first you have to react in a split second…You don’t believe what you’re seeing, I had to look at the map to see if I went off the road.”

The two drivers were originally told it could have been a year before they’d have their cars back., but the Washington Department of Transportation built a temporary road with gravel and rocks from around the slide.

“We were able to use that onsite so that really helped expedite efforts here,” said Paul Mason of WDOT.

The department’s first priority was ensuring the slide had settled, but now they are tasked with replacing the bridge that once stood there – and it won’t be easy.

“After we walk away a month or so from now, the site will stay in that condition until we get the permanent fix in three-plus years down the road,” Mason said.

Despite the temporary setback, Freeborn said the ordeal didn’t squash his taste for adventure or scared him away from Mount St. Helens.

Landslide near Mount St. Helens on Monday, May 15, 2023 (Courtesy: KCSO Air Support).

“Actually it might have increased,” he said. “I think that maybe tomorrow, I might head up to Windy Ridge and camp out.”

Freeborn said getting his car back is a reminder of what could have happened

“You leave a little earlier, or I left a little later…It was the best case scenario,” he said. “Just learn to be thankful and that’s it. You move on.”

The general public will not be able to access the Johnston Ridge Observatory via road this summer, but WDOT hopes if everything goes well, they will be able to open the road by Summer 2024.

