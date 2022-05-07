PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A seven-bedroom house with a jaw-dropping $17 million price tag has been listed in Vancouver.

The listing on Southeast 17th Street says the 13,686 square-foot home is a “one-of-a-kind Clark County masterpiece.”

Among the features the mansion boasts is a bowling alley, golf simulator, a media and game room with seven TVs, three laundry rooms, a pool and a rooftop deck.

Dollar signs, green bills, a Chanel logo and the Monopoly Man holding money bags decorate the painted interior wall of the bowling alley. A 1,000 square-foot exterior putting green and athletic court are included on the property, too, which overlooks the Columbia River.

Check out photos of the luxurious home here:

A $17 million house has been listed at 7721 SE 17th Street in Vancouver. It has seven bedrooms, including a bowling alley and three laundry rooms. (Courtesy/Dave Sobolik and Jonathan Romano, Homevisor Real Estate Team)

For more photos and information, visit the listing here.