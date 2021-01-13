Inslee to be sworn in for 3rd term amid tight security

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2020 file photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. State lawmakers across the country will be convening in 2021 with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic rippling through much of their work — and even affecting the way they work. After 10 months of emergency orders and restrictions from governors and local executive officials, some state lawmakers are eager to reassert their power over statewide decisions shaping the way people shop, work, worship and attend school (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Increased security will stay in place through at least January 20

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jay Inslee will be sworn in for his 3rd term as Washington governor Wednesday morning, along with the other high-ranking Washington officials amid very tight security.

Inslee will be sworn in at 11 a.m. and deliver his inaugural address. It will be live streamed on KOIN.com. The ceremony will not be open to the public due to both COVID-19 protocols and security concerns.

Tuesday night, Inslee extended the safety measures he put into place for the Capitol in Olympia through January 20, the day Joe Biden will be inaugurated at President of the United States.

“Based on the recommendation of the Washington State Patrol, current security measures on the Capitol Campus will remain in place through federal Inauguration Day due to evolving intelligence on security threats posed in all 50 state capitals following the violence in our nation’s capital, as well as recent illegal and dangerous actions associated with non-permitted events on our state’s Capitol Campus,” Inslee said in a statement.

The Washington National Guard will remain posted to help with security, he said.

“These unfortunate, necessary security precautions could last longer,” he said, “but we are hopeful that we will soon see political temperatures cool and threat levels come down, bringing a related easing of these restrictions.”

He noted the Capitol and Legislative Building have been closed to the public since March because of the pandemic.

Inslee will be sworn in along with Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck, Secretary of State Kim Wyman, Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti, among others.