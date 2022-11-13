The home is available for short-term rentals on Airbnb, or for sale on Zillow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With about 80,000 likes and counting, a Jurassic Park-themed home in Washington state has gone viral on Zillow Gone Wild’s Instagram. If any Jurassic fanatics are in the market for a new home, the property could be theirs for almost $1.3 million.

The Washougal-based Jurassic Retreat was initially built in 2020 as a normal, single-family home.

“The original seller built it himself,” Louise James, the listing agent and a licensed broker with Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty, said. “It was originally just a small shed on the land and then he built this really nice, kind of contemporary-looking small house.”

Since the house was built just two years ago, one buyer transformed it into a place not just for short-term renters wanting a fun stay, but for families in search of a unique home. What is now known as the Jurassic Retreat has five motorized, life-sized dinosaurs that even make their own dinosaur sounds. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property also has a jacuzzi and more movie-themed decorations indoors.

One Washougal property is fully decked out with Jurassic-Park-inspired decorations. (Photo by David Roberts)

Sci-fi and action movie Jurassic Park was released in theaters in 1993. Its impending 30th anniversary could be why some groups have already booked the property for next year. On Airbnb, future guests can rent the 2.03-acre house for $331 per night.

For short-term renters, long-term owners or buyers who want a second property to rent out sometimes, there is a lot to offer.

“It is hidden away in the trees,” James said. “I always call it the forest off of Washougal River Road, which is really beautiful, and it’s two minutes away from Dougan Falls and the swimming holes and it’s just beautiful there. People like to go there because you can go hiking up there. You’re definitely out in the wilderness, which is beautiful, but not too far away from reality.”

Zillow Gone Wild’s posts have brought worldwide attention to the property on 61 Joy Lane, but Pacific Northwesterners have the advantage of being a mere hour or two away from the Jurassic Retreat.

Interested buyers can contact James at 360-607-5717 or louisejamesthebroker@gmail.com.