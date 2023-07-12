A young boy from a neighboring duplex saw the fire and warned the people inside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A family was displaced by a two-alarm duplex fire in Cowlitz County Wednesday evening, according to fire officials.

Fire crews arrived at the residence at 700 Military Road in Kalama around 6:19 p.m., where they found both units had already been evacuated. Investigators say a young boy from a neighboring duplex saw the fire and warned the people inside to get out.

Officials say the fire started on the exterior of the duplex, and the occupants had “no idea” the building was on fire.

“His actions likely saved the family from injury,” a statement from the Cowlitz County Fire District said. The fire department says it is important to check smoke detector batteries twice a year.

The flames quickly spread to the attic of the building, and firefighters attacked the fire to stop it from spreading to the second unit.

No injuries were reported, and officials say the Red Cross will assist the displaced family. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

