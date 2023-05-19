PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Officers discovered three people dead Friday afternoon in Kelso, Wash., according to police.

Authorities say they were responding to a domestic violence complaint involving a gun around 12 p.m. when they came upon the scene where they found the bodies.

“The scene is contained and all involved parties are believed to be accounted for,” the Kelso Police Department said in a press release.

Authorities have yet to identify suspects or victims. Investigators are currently in the area, but officials say there isn’t a threat to the community.

