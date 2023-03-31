Firefighters say the trailer is a “total loss.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A trailer fire in Kelso, Washington on Friday morning has left a resident displaced and a dog injured, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters arrived just after 9 a.m. to flames engulfing a small travel trailer on Hawthorne Street that also threatened nearby homes.

Once residents were evacuated, it took 15 minutes to put out the fire. The resident of the travel trailer was able to escape in time — but his dog suffered some injuries.

The fire was accidentally caused by a propane heater inside the trailer, which firefighters say is now a “total loss.”

The owner brought his dog to the vet, but there have been no further updates.