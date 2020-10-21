Kitchen fire spreads through mobile home in Longview

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire that crews believe began in the kitchen blew through a manufactured home in Longview on Tuesday.

Around before 9:42 p.m., firefighters were called to a house fire at 1345 Baltimore Street. When they arrived, crews were greeted by heavy smoke pouring out of the home. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was inside, but neighbors told officials they didn’t think the family was home — but pets may be.

The blaze was under control within 15 minutes. When they did a full sweep of the home, firefighters confirmed no one was inside. However, they found the family dog a short ways away with minimal injuries.

No other injuries were reported. Although officials believe the fire started in the kitchen, there is no word on what caused the initial spark.