PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend you can join the hunt for bigfoot! The annual Squatch Fest returns in Longview starting Friday.

The festival is a big celebration of the mythical ape-like creature.

Kohr Harlan is out at Cowlitz County Events Center with a preview of this year’s event. He’s with a participating vendor — Mt. Saint Helens Gifts in Castle Rock.

Purchase tickets for the event here.