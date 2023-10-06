PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kids will really dig learning about the construction industry when Dozer Days returns to Ridgefield this weekend.

Happening Saturday and Sunday at the Clark County Event Center, the annual event Dozer Days helps raise money for children’s charities while also providing an educational experience and the chance to operate some heavy machinery.

KOIN 6 News’ very own man-child, Kohr Harlan, visited the event center early to get a look at this year’s event and they even let him try out a dozer.

Watch the full video in the player above.