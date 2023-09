PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new fitness trend is taking people to new heights.

Recoil Bungee Fitness Studio in Vancouver offers a one-of-a-kind workout experience.

Described as being low-impact and high-intensity, Recoil incorporates bungee dance, yoga, cardio and aerobics into a unique workout.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the studio to learn the ropes.

Watch the full video in the player above.