PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Llamas and alpacas are spreading some holiday cheer with Christmas photo sessions.

Families can start booking holiday photoshoots with the herd at Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas.

Kohr Harlan visited the farm in Ridgefield where these holiday hangouts with the animals are in high demand.

Book your photoshoot here.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.