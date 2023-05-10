PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tulips had their time — now lilacs are having their moment!

Celebrate spring with a garden stroll during Lilac Days at Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens in Woodland, Wash. This annual event leads up to Mother’s Day, which is on Sunday, May 14 this year.

“We’re hoping everyone comes out to Lilac Days and enjoys the gardens [and] visits the house,” said Mari Ripp, the executive director of the gardens. “We have our annual plant sale going on, so come out and pick up some plants to take home to your garden.”

Guests will have a chance to not only tour the 4.5-acre garden but also the historic home from the 1800s located on the grounds.

