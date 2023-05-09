PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pass a bib! May is National Barbecue Month, and a local food cart is celebrating with some mouth-watering goodness.

Whether you’re into brisket, pork, chicken or all the above, you can’t go wrong with a stop at the award-winning Sugars Barbecue in downtown Ridgefield.

One of Sugars’ signature items is its rodeo fries which are sprinkled with “magic” seasoning, layered with scratch-made queso and topped with pulled pork and barbecue sauce.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.