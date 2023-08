PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation was issued in La Center Wednesday evening, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The half mile radius of 37000 Jenny Creek Road has was ordered to evacuate around 4:45 p.m. as fire crews and CCSO deputies arrived at the scene. Officials say evacuees can assemble in the Ilani Casino RV parking lot.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire. The scene is under investigation.

