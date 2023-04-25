PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The La Center School District held its first school board meeting Tuesday since a letter sent to parents acknowledged the state superintendent is investigating its new gender policies.

The policy requires the school to tell parents if their child questions their gender identity or asks to change their pronouns at school.

The superintendent says the change is meant to place a greater focus on curriculum. School leaders reiterated their stance that the policy is pro-family, not anti-trans.

“Not all parents are safe. To require teachers to report to parents that they use a gender identity or a pronoun that they’re not assigned at birth can be very dangerous. You’re telling a child that’s not mentally stable, not mentally mature enough is going make life-altering decisions and then they’re trying to, the school district is trying to hide it from the parents. Not acceptable,” said one person in the public comment portion of the meeting.

Prior to the policy change, the district would consult with students about their gender identities and pronouns, and school employees privately asked students how they would like to be addressed in class.