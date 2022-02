PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kids at La Center Middle School are the latest to walk out of class over mask mandates.



“I think that it should be a choice,” said one student. “I think that people who want to wear it and feel safer wearing their masks should be able to wear their masks, but I think that people who do not want to shouldn’t have to. I think it definitely should be an option.

Earlier this week, similar-sized protests were held at Ridgefield High School and Castle Rock High School.