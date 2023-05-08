Amtrak routes between Portland-Seattle canceled through May 10

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A landslide blocked the railroad tracks between Kelso and Vancouver, canceling Amtrak service between Portland and Seattle.

The landslide, about 6 miles north of Vancouver, affected service on Amtrak lines Cascades and Coast Starlight, officials told KOIN 6 News.

Because of the landslide, Amtrak canceled service between Portland and Seattle for 48 hours. However, trains from Portland to Eugene and from Seattle to Vancouver, BC will continue to run.

