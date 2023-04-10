PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A landslide has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 north of Woodland, a Washington State Patrol public information officer said Monday afternoon.

Trooper Will Finn tweeted at 3:41 p.m. and said I-5 northbound is closed north of Woodland. He said a landslide has blocked all northbound lanes of the interstate.

Finn and Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue in Ridgefield said the closure is at milepost 24. However, fire officials and the Washington State Department of Transportation said drivers are being diverted at milepost 22, at the Woodland exit.

WSDOT said the closure is near Dike Road.

Washington State Patrol is working to turn traffic around at State Route 14.

According to Finn, debris fell onto the roadway and struck two cars. One person suffered a minor injury.

Washington State Patrol has signs up at Ridgefield and Woodland alerting drivers to not get on the road. Anyone headed toward the slide is asked to stop, delay travel or go in a different direction.

A landslide closed all northbound lanes of I-5 near Woodland, Wash. on April 10, 2023. Photo courtesy Washington State Department of Transportation

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to use alternative routes. There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen — however, Finn stated the ilani Casino Resort is opening up its parking lot to commercial vehicles that are waiting for the landslide to get cleared.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as KOIN 6 News learns more.