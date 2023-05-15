Landslide coves SR 504 near Coldwater Lake and closes both directions of the highway on Monday, May 15, 2023 (Courtesy: WSDOT SW).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A landslide has shut down a section of State Route 504 in both directions near Coldwater Lake Monday morning, officials said.

The landslide occurred around milepost 51, just ahead of the Johnston Ridge Observatory. Officials with Gifford Pinchot National Forest said the observatory will not be open on Monday.

Although there is currently no estimated timeline for reopening, the Washington State Department of Transportation told KOIN 6 crews are working to clear debris from the highway as quickly as possible.

The public is urged to avoid the area as crews work to assess and clear the area.

KOIN 6 will continue to follow this story as it develops.