Landslide closes SR-14 east of Carson overnight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A landslide blocked SR-14 just east of Carson on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The slide happened about seven miles east of Carson and blocked both directions of SR-14 at milepost 55, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

Officials said the highway would remain closed overnight and crews would assess the situation on Wednesday morning.

Drivers should take the Bridge of the Gods at milepost 41.5 or Hood River Bridge at milepost 65 and I-84 in Oregon to get around the blockage.

