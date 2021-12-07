Large outbuilding explodes, damages homes in SW Washington

A large garage exploded and caught fire in Long Beach, Washington on December 7, 2021 (Courtesy: Pacific County Fire District 1).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large outbuilding exploded damaging several homes and structures nearby early Tuesday morning on Washington’s coast, according to fire officials.

Around 1:30 a.m., Pacific County Fire District 1 responded to a report of a ‘large garage type building’ exploding at 305th and North Place in Long Beach. The fire crew initiated an aggressive attack and in roughly 20 minutes were able to contain the fire to the building that initially exploded.

While crews battled the fire, officials said several calls were made reporting buildings were damaged three blocks away.

Fire officials said crews would check door-to-door to determine the level of damage to structures in the neighborhood. Pacific County Department of Community Development will assist in assessing structural safety.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the fire district.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion and fire.