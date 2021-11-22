Legacy High School student hospitalized after apparent stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Legacy High School student was hospitalized Monday after walking into the school’s office saying another student stabbed him, officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown conditions; however, a Vancouver police spokesperson noted that the student was able to walk into the office by himself.

According to authorities, the suspect called 911 to turn himself in and is in custody.

It is unknown if the stabbing took place on campus.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.