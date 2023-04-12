The bridge is expected to be closed for 24-48 hours.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KOIN) — The Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects Longview, Wash. to Rainier, Ore. closed on Wednesday at 6 p.m. for emergency repair, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced.

According to WSDOT, crews completing preliminary work for a summer project identified that a fractured floor beam needed immediate repair. The department says that crews will be working around the clock until the repair work is complete.

The bridge is expected to be closed for 24 to 48 hours.

Emergency vehicles, such as ambulances or law enforcement, will still be able to use the bridge during the closure, officials said.

All traffic crossing the Columbia River will be required to detour to the Astoria-Megler Bridge between Megler/Ilwaco, Wash. and Astoria, Ore. or the I-5 bridge between Vancouver and Portland.

WSDOT says the best way to find out when the bridge is re-opening is to sign up for their email alerts. KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story as new information is released.