The cats will be up for adoption at the Humane Society of Cowlitz County in a few weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ready for some pawsitive news? Six kittens were discovered inside the walls of a newly constructed apartment complex in Kelso on Wednesday.

Cowlitz fire officials weren’t kitten when they said a “faint noise” coming from inside a wall in the building at 104 Solomon Road turned out to be a whole litter.

The cats were found during a walkthrough inspection with on-site construction workers, and it is not clear how long the litter had been behind the new drywall. However, crew members say that “other than being hungry, the kittens were in good health.”

Firefighters drove the feline friends to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County, where they will be up for adoption in a few weeks.

(Courtesy: Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue)

Meow we’re talking!