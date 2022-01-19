Local art, performance venues lose nearly $100M due to COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pandemic is hitting the local arts industry hard financially, according to a new study.

The study just released by ArtsFund shows arts and performance venues in Washington reported a 21% decrease in overall revenue since the pandemic started, which represents $95.9 million. Nearly 41% of those organizations had to furlough staff or reduce their hours or pay.

The pandemic has shown people a world without the arts, and 93% of people surveyed said cultural organizations will be important to Washington’s post-pandemic recovery.

“The sector supports tens of thousands of jobs, attracts tourists who otherwise wouldn’t come here, and generates billions in business revenue,” said Sarah Sidman with ArtsFunds.

This study parallels what was reported last week from the restaurant and lodging industry. The Washington Hospitality Association said the industry lost $5.4 billion compared to 2019.