PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The state competition for the Washington Special Olympics was recently canceled due to COVID-19 cases — but one local group without any cases says they worked too hard to not show off their talents.

Sean Dole skated around the Mountain View Ice Arena in Vancouver with confidence and a sweet 90s costume at the recent Columbia-area Special Olympics ice-skating recital.

“I’m going to be doing the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s song, it’s really cool,” Dole said. “[I’m] gonna be doing a lot of technical stuff and all that.”

A dozen Special Olympics skaters had been working on their routines for the state competition in Wenatchee, but there were too many COVID-19 cases in other regions, so the competition was canceled.

Not to be discouraged, the Columbia River-area chapter turned it into a performance opportunity for the local athletes.

“Tonight is just an opportunity for them to do programs that they’ve been working on to highlight the skills they’ve learned over the year, and learn how to perform in front of an audience and feel good about themselves, really.” Mountain View Ice Arena Skating Director Leslie Brooks Foppe explained. “It’s about their own self-esteem and showing off something they’ve accomplished.”

Skating Instructor Valerie Stensland tells us the skaters’ time at the rink has been a huge confidence builder.

“It’s just [about] seeing how determined they are,” Stensland said. “Most of them have always been told, ‘No, you can’t, because you’re different.’ Here, we’re like, ‘Yes, you need to because you’re different.’ And they just come out and have fun.”

For Dole, his time on the ice has been rewarding not only as an athlete but on a personal level as well.

“I didn’t really have any friends here, I was kind of doing it by myself,” Dole stated. “But I know people who’ve been doing it now and they’re like family to me now.”

The Special Olympics skaters will be performing again on April 30 during two shows put on at the Mountain View Ice Arena.