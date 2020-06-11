Live Now
Longview apartment fire leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition

Washington

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An apartment fire in Longview sent two people to the hospital on Wednesday night, including one person in critical condition.

Fire crews say it first broke out around 6:20 p.m. at the three-story Fremont Village Apartments on Third Avenue. Once they arrived, firefighters were told about people being trapped in one of the apartments.

Crews say they found one person inside who was unresponsive. The person was immediately rushed to the hospital and was described as being in critical condition, but their current status is not known.

Another person who had been evacuated began having problem breathing and was sent to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze. 

