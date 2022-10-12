PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family of five was displaced from their home after a large house fire Tuesday afternoon in Longview.

Neighbors called 911 at around 4:30 p.m. and by the time Longview Fire, Cowlitz Fire & Rescue, and Longview Police arrived, they say the house was two-thirds on fire.

“The house was well involved when we arrived,” said Battalion Chief Matt Amos. “We were able to get a quick knockdown and search for any victims. Longview Police evacuated the adjoining residences and secured the scene for us.”

Crews reported that the fire was extinguished in a matter of minutes.

A search of the home found that there was nobody home at the time. Longview Fire says the house had no working fire alarms.

“My biggest concern was that someone was stuck inside,” said Amos. “Smoke alarms save lives, and when I did not hear any sounding, I was worried.”

No injuries were reported although there was reportedly damage to a neighboring home’s exterior.

The residents of the home were assisted by the American Red Cross.