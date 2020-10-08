Longview firefighter responds to blaze at former home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As crews prepared to respond to a fire in Longview on Wednesday — one firefighter shared they were headed to his old home.

Firefighters were donning protective gear, about to leave for a reported structure fire in west Longview when Master Firefighter Justin Noel told his colleagues, “That’s my old house.” He raised his family in the house up until two years ago.

Police were first to arrive at the scene of the blaze on Jathom Lane around 11:30 p.m. Officers confirmed every resident was evacuated from the home and told fire crews the garage door was hot to the touch. Once firefighters rolled in, they decided to attack by entering through the home to access the garage.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and high heat once in the garage, leading them to use a thermal imaging camera to help them locate the source of the flames. The camera ultimately brought them to a storage shelf, where they believe a charging station for portable rechargeable batteries may have been the cause. However, the cause is still under investigation.

The fire was under control within ten minutes, according to Longview Fire. Most of the damage was contained to the garage while the residence saw some light smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.