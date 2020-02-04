Longview garage fire displaces family of 3, multiple pets

A garage fire displaced a family of 3 in Longview, WA on Monday, Jan. 3, 2020. (Cowlitz Fire and Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A garage fire in Longview displaced a family of three and multiple pets late Monday night.

Crews from Cowlitz Fire and Rescue and Longview Fire Department responded to the fire at the 1100 block of North 1st Avenue around 10:40 p.m. All three family members and their pets had already evacuated by the time they arrived. Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 30 minutes, preventing it from spreading to the two-story home.

Each resident was treated for minor smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported. The American Red Cross will be providing shelter and resources to the family.

The damage caused by the fire is estimated to cost about $30,000. The cause is still under investigation.