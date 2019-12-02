Longview mobile home fire under investigation

Washington

No injuries were reported

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Longview mobile home caught fire on Sunday morning that caused $31,500 worth of damage.

Cowlitz fire crews responded to the 4500 block of Pennsylvania Street just after 7:30. Once they arrived, the fire had spread to at least half of the mobile home. They knocked it down within an hour, but not before the flames resulted in extensive damage.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

