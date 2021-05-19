Longview nutrition shop damaged by ‘suspicious’ fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A nutrition shop in Longview is damaged after a “suspicious fire” took place early Wednesday, according to officials.

Heavy black smoke and flames were seen coming from the Country Village Nutrition Shoppe around 3 a.m. Firefighters rushed to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire, which was mainly on the building’s exterior. The scene was cleared shortly after 5 a.m.

The building was damaged, but no dollar loss estimate is available at this time.

An investigation into the fire is underway, as authorities say its cause is “suspicious in nature.” No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.