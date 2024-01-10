The shooting took place on New Year's Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three Longview Police Department officers involved in the fatal shooting of a suicidal woman on New Year’s Day in Washington have been identified by law enforcement officials.

Officers Elijah Heston, Caitlyn Woolcott-Rose and Dylan Fletcher were named as the individuals involved in the shooting which took place in Longview on Jan. 1, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. All three officers provided statements to investigators.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the three officers were on administrative leave.

Officers responded to a house on Columbia Heights Road after receiving a call from a man who reported that Katelynn Rose Smith, 29, had assaulted him while attempting to take her own life.

Witnesses say Smith exited the house at 2900 Columbia Heights Road with a pistol in her hand and then pointed it at officers before they fired their weapons.

Smith received first aid at the scene after being shot, but died of her injuries, according to investigators.