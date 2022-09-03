The illegal drugs found by Longview Police (LPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Longview police have arrested a woman for allegedly attempting to sell illegal drugs at a Fred Meyer.

LPD responded Thursday to reports of a suspected vehicle prowler at a Longview Fred Meyer.

Police arrived and found the alleged suspects and an officer says they saw one attempting to hide illegal drugs.

Cynthia Oliver, 32, allegedly jumped into the driver seat of a car and tried to drive away but was stopped.

She was arrested and booked for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Police found a scale and 19.4 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills during the arrest.