Longview police are seeking suspects after an attempted ATM theft on June 27 (Longview Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four suspects were seen attempting to steal an ATM in Longview, Washington on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to the Longview Police Department, on June 27 officers responded to the Umpqua Bank on Vandercook Way for a reported ATM theft.

In a surveillance video, four suspects were seen using a chain and vehicle to tear an ATM from the ground.

Officers said they attempted to chase the suspects, but since the crime did not meet the state law conditions they stopped.

The vehicle used was ID’d as a stolen white Ford pick-up truck from Clark County, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview police by text at 360-431-6397.