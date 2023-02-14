LONGVIEW, Wash. (KOIN) – Hope Village in Longview is nearing two months of operation after the city paid $2 million for the site – and people who moved in from a homeless camp are already finding housing.

The Salvation Army operates Hope Village and provides the people who live there with case workers, including Northwest Commander Cindy Foley.

Foley said the facility is an improvement from the encampment that existed before.

“For people who were up to eight weeks ago, living in unsafe conditions on the other side of the fence, two months of time has created a path that wasn’t there before,” Foley said.

Within two months, 50 people from that camp are living in tiny homes, and three have found permanent housing.

But not everyone in Longview looks forward to the change. About a dozen protestors met the governor saying this facility is a $2 million boondoggle – calling for him to spend the money elsewhere.

Inslee said that cost is worth the impact on people’s lives.

“You got 50 people instead of living in squalor… living in a safe hygienic thing that’s helped reduce crime as well,” Inslee said. “It helps get people off of chemicals and helps with their mental health problems and gets them back to work. How can you not think that’s a good thing for everybody?”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says it’s a model he wants to see across Washington, and he’s asking state lawmakers to approve $4 billion in debt spending on housing solutions.

If the proposal makes it through the State House, voters would need to approve it as well.

“We can really solve these problems if we make minimal investment, they get help, get back on their feet and our communities no longer have homelessness in our neighborhoods,” Inslee said.

The proposal would allow the state to borrow that money to build 20,000 homes and pay for closing costs and down payments for low-income home buyers.

Not only will lawmakers have to approve the debt increase, but voters would have to approve it as well.

Frank Morrison, CEO of Core Health, said homelessness is a problem that has been getting worse for children.

Morrison operates a youth center that gives out food, clothing and mental health support for kids, but he says they need more.

“They need a place to stay overnight,” Morrison said. “Too many kids that are in the school districts here are begging us for something for them.”

He’s hoping grant money can create that shelter and solve an addiction problem before it grows.

It’s investing in the next generation, because once someone gets addicted it could be 10 to 20 years of their life,” Morrison said. “You can save a lot of money by helping those kids now.”